Police searching for man they say shoved 86-year-old woman inside Upper East Side supermarket

The attack happened inside a supermarket at 1066 Third Ave. on the Upper East Side.

UPPER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- Police are looking for a man who allegedly attacked an 86-year-old woman inside a supermarket in Manhattan, causing her to fall and break multiple teeth.

It happened inside a supermarket at 1066 Third Ave. on the Upper East Side just before 1:30 p.m. on Sunday.

Police say the victim was approached by the suspect, who pushed the woman from behind, causing her to fall to the ground.

The suspect then fled on foot, going southbound on Third Avenue.

The victim suffered injuries to her back and eye, and broke multiple teeth.

She was taken to New York-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center in stable condition.

Police released surveillance footage of the man they are looking for.

He was last seen wearing a gray and burgundy jacket, a dark-colored hooded sweatshirt, gray sweatpants and gray shoes.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/, or on X @NYPDTips.

