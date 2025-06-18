Multiple injuries reported after fire in basement of Brooklyn building: FDNY

9 people were injured after a fire broke out in the basement of a building in Brooklyn.

9 people were injured after a fire broke out in the basement of a building in Brooklyn.

9 people were injured after a fire broke out in the basement of a building in Brooklyn.

9 people were injured after a fire broke out in the basement of a building in Brooklyn.

FLATBUSH, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Multiple people were injured after a fire broke out in the basement of a building on Tuesday evening in Brooklyn, fire officials said.

The FDNY says 9 people were injured, 8 had minor injuries and were taken to hospitals, and one person is in serious condition and was taken to Kings County Hospital.

The fire happened just after 8 p.m. at 1432 Nostrand Avenue between Church Avenue and Martense Avenue.

Fire officials said the fire started in the basement of a 3-story building.

The cause of the fire has not been determined.

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* Follow us on YouTube

* More local news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.