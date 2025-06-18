Multiple injuries reported after fire in basement of Brooklyn building: FDNY

FLATBUSH, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Multiple people were injured after a fire broke out in the basement of a building on Tuesday evening in Brooklyn, fire officials said.
The FDNY says 9 people were injured, 8 had minor injuries and were taken to hospitals, and one person is in serious condition and was taken to Kings County Hospital.
The fire happened just after 8 p.m. at 1432 Nostrand Avenue between Church Avenue and Martense Avenue.
Fire officials said the fire started in the basement of a 3-story building.
The cause of the fire has not been determined.
