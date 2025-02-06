90-year-old woman side-swiped, killed by car on Upper East Side, police say

UPPER EAST SIDE (WABC) -- A 90-year-old woman was struck and killed by a car on the Upper East Side on Wednesday night, according to police.

Police responded to 1339 York Avenue just before 6 p.m. for reports of a pedestrian struck.

Police said they found the female victim who had been side-swiped by a vehicle while crossing mid-block.

The car that side-swiped the woman was attempted to avoid another vehicle when the incident happened, police said.

The woman was taken to the hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Both vehicles remained on the scene and the investigation is ongoing, police said.

