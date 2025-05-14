97-year-old Holocaust survivor gets her wish to spend day as college student

RIVERDALE, The Bronx (WABC) -- A 97-year-old is proving you're never too old to get your wish.

Jacqueline Kimmelstiel is a Holocaust survivor living in a nursing home.

She wished to be a college student for a day, and on Tuesday, her dream came true.

"This has been an unforgettable day," Kimmelstiel said.

Kimmelstiel sat bright-eyed in an English literature class and understood everything in French class.

"It came back to her like she never left, and it was really remarkable," said Jonah and Rebecca, Kimmelstiel's grandkids. "Education has always been of paramount importance to her."

Kimmelstiel went from class to class all day, even enjoying basketball.

"To see her at 97 and a half go to college, I think it really was remarkable," Jonah and Rebecca said. "It just exceeded my expectations. It was incredible."

Kimmelstiel's childhood and education were stolen by the Nazis.

At age 12, she left Germany, went into hiding and changed her name from Margit to Jaqueline. She also stopped her schooling.

When she got to America, she met her husband Albert, a survivor of Auschwitz.

Kimmelstiel got the opportunity to return to school for a day at the University of Mount Saint Vincent, with the help of Wendy Steinberg, a member of Kimmelstiel's living community.

"I always wanted to be somebody and now I am," Steinberg said.

Despite the cruelty Kimmelstiel experienced in her life, she stays happy and hopeful.

She says it vital to not forget the past, and especially the atrocities of the Holocaust.

"Never, never, never forget what happened," Kimmelstiel said. "It should never happen again, and shouldn't be forgotten."

She also offers advice for good living: "Keep learning and do whatever you feel like doing," which is just what she did as a college student.

