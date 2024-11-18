More than 80 million set to travel this Thanksgiving holiday

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Thanksgiving is always a popular time to travel, but this year may see the most travelers yet.

AAA is projecting nearly 80 million Americans will travel 50 miles or more between Tuesday, November 26, and Monday, December 2.

"It is going to set records," said Stacey Barber, AAA.

Most of those travelers will be driving with a record 71.7 million people expected to get to their destinations by car, and they'll benefit from lower gas prices this year compared to last.

"We're looking at an average of $3.26 this holiday season. And we may even see $3 a gallon by Thanksgiving, which is the lowest it's been since 2021," Barber said.

The Tri-State area is already tracking those lower prices with New Jersey under that $3 mark at $2.89 a gallon.

Air travel is also forecasted to set a new record.

"So we're going to see an increase of 2.1% versus last year, bringing that in around 5.8 million people flying this holiday season," Barber said.

Another record, nearly 2.3 million people are projected to travel via other modes of transportation including trains, buses, and cruises.

"We are seeing a huge increase in cruises. And a lot of that has to do with the fact that cruises were really the last ones to start back up post-COVID," Barber said.

If you'll be hitting the road for Thanksgiving, the day before Thanksgiving is expected to be the busiest day to head out.

"Any time you can leave on Thanksgiving itself and start early in the morning and get to your destination, that is where you're going to find the optimal time to be on the road," Barber said.

When it comes to heading home from the holiday, Sunday evening is expected to be the busiest.

If you're renting a car, here's a tip: Reserve the vehicle ahead of time and arrive early to pick it up.

There may be long lines.

If you're flying: Download the airline's app to check your flight status before heading to the airport. Get there early to account for longer lines at security.

----------

