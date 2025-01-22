'Abbott Elementary' renewed for season 5: 'Here we come'

Abbott Elementary has been renewed for season 5, ABC announced.

"Abbott Elementary" has been renewed for season 5.

ABC announced Tuesday that the Quinta Brunson-created series will return for another season, with the show's official social media channels sharing a video celebrating the news.

"Season 5, here we come!" the post's caption reads. "Join your favorite staff and students for more #AbbottElementary on ABC and stream on Hulu."

Brunson also posted about the news to her Instagram, simply captioning the renewal announcement with a few emojis -- including a head-nodding emoji, one that represents "I love you" in ASL and the number five.

The Emmy-winning sitcom, fresh off a crossover event with "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia," which was a ratings win, stars Brunson, Tyler James Williams, Janelle James, Chris Perfetti, Lisa Ann Walter, William Stanford Davis, and Sheryl Lee Ralph.

"Abbott Elementary" is currently airing its fourth season Wednesdays on ABC, with new episodes streaming on Hulu the next day.

