abc7NY/WABC-TV - Who We Are

Thursday, March 13, 2025 1:49PM
Meet WABC General Manager Marilu Galvez
Watch a profile of WABC President and General Manager Marilu Galvez

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- abc7NY/WABC-TV is the ABC Television station located in New York City and is the flagship station of the Walt Disney Company.

Management

President/General Manager
Marilu Galvez

Vice President - News
***

Vice President - Marketing
Jim Gorham



Vice President - Sales
Jeremiah Tachna

Vice President - Finance
Lisa Hakim

Vice President - Community Engagement and Development
Porsha Grant

Vice President - Technology/Engineering
Patrick Stahl



Our Address and Phone Number
7 Lincoln Square
New York, NY 10023
917-260-7000

Contact Us

