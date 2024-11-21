Family of accused Gilgo Beach serial killer moving out of Long Island home, attorney says

LONG ISLAND (WABC) -- The family of the accused Gilgo Beach serial killer Rex Heuermann is moving out of their home in Massapequa Park on Long Island, according to Heuermann's estranged wife's attorney.

Asa Ellerup and her two adult children are moving out of the home and in the process of relocating but there is no set timeline for the move, attorney Robert Macedonio said.

The house has been raided several times after his arrest in July 2023.

Heuermann is behind bars awaiting trial which could begin next month.

Heuermann was first charged with the deaths of women known as the "Gilgo Four" -- Melissa Barthelemy, Megan Waterman, Maureen Brainard-Barnes and Amber Costello -- whose bodies were found covered in burlap in December 2010, according to court records.

Earlier this year, investigators charged Heuermann with the murders of two more women -- the 2003 murder of Jessica Taylor, whose remains were found on Gilgo Beach and in Manorville, and the 1993 murder of Sandra Costilla, whose remains were found in North Sea, Long Island, in 1993.

Heuermann has pleaded not guilty to their murders and is being held without bail.

