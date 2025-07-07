Aces vs. Liberty: How to watch the WNBA game on ESPN



The two most recent WNBA champions face off Tuesday night, July 8, when Breanna Stewart, Sabrina Ionescu and the defending champion New York Liberty host A'ja Wilson, Chelsea Gray and the Las Vegas Aces on ESPN.

The Aces (9-9), who won the title in 2022 and 2023, look to even the season series against the Liberty (12-6). New York opened the 2025 campaign with a 92-78 home win over Vegas on May 17 after unveiling its 2024 WNBA championship banner. Stewart led the Liberty with 25 points. Wilson scored a game-high 31 and added 16 rebounds.

Here are key facts about Tuesday's matchup:

When is the game?

Tipoff is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. Coverage begins with "WNBA Countdown" at 7 p.m. ET.

How can fans watch?

Fans can catch all the action on ESPN and in the WNBA streaming hub.

How can fans access more WNBA content from ESPN?

Check out the ESPN WNBA hub page for the latest news, features, stats, schedules and more.