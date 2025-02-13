Acting US Attorney for Southern District of New York resigns

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Danielle Sassoon resigned Thursday as the acting U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York.

It follows the Justice Department's directive to drop the case against Mayor Eric Adams.

Sassoon sent a letter to Attorney General Pam Bondi informing her of her decision to resign.

The letter was brief and did not mention the Adams case, according to a source familiar with the letter.

This is breaking news. This story will be updated.

