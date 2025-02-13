24/7 LiveNew York CityNew JerseyLong IslandNorthern SuburbsConnecticut
Welcome, Mickey
mickey@disney.com
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Acting US Attorney for Southern District of New York resigns

WABC logo
Thursday, February 13, 2025 7:22PM
ABC7 New York 24/7 Eyewitness News Stream
Stream New York's #1 news - Accuweather - original content 24/7

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Danielle Sassoon resigned Thursday as the acting U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York.

It follows the Justice Department's directive to drop the case against Mayor Eric Adams.

Sassoon sent a letter to Attorney General Pam Bondi informing her of her decision to resign.

The letter was brief and did not mention the Adams case, according to a source familiar with the letter.

This is breaking news. This story will be updated.

----------


* Get Eyewitness News Delivered


* Follow us on YouTube


* More local news


* Send us a news tip


* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.

Copyright © 2025 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW