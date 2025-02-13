Mayor Adams to meet with Border Czar Tom Homan at ICE headquarters in NYC

NEW YORK (WABC) -- New York City Mayor Eric Adams and Border Czar Tom Homan will meet on Thursday, hoping to reach an agreement on an immigration crackdown.

The meeting is set to take place at ICE headquarters.

The Department of Justice dropped charges against Adams, citing they were interfering with his ability to aid the president's crackdown on illegal immigration.

While New York City does have sanctuary city laws, Homan hopes to come to an agreement to pick up more undocumented immigrants with the assistance of the city.

As the Trump administration is broadening its scope to track down those in the city illegally, it has sparked a heated court battle.

The DOJ is now suing Governor Kathy Hochul and the state, for resisting federal efforts like sharing motor vehicle data with federal authorities for immigration enforcement.

"New York has chosen to prioritize illegal aliens over American citizens. It stops today. As you know we sued Illinois, and New York didn't listen. So now your next," Attorney General Pam Bondi said.

Governor Hochul had been expected to meet with President Trump on Thursday, but that meeting is now expected to happen sometime next week.

Her administration is reviewing the lawsuit that she says is a "worthless, publicity-driven lawsuit to be a total failure."

