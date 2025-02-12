Department of Justice suing New York, top officials over immigration policies

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The Justice Department is taking legal action against the state of New York and Gov. Kathy Hochul, Attorney General Pam Bondi announced Wednesday, over its alleged resistance to supporting the Trump Administration's crackdown on illegal immigration.

The new attorney general delivered heated remarks announcing a new lawsuit against New York state and top officials, claiming they were resisting federal efforts to enforce the nation's immigration laws.

"This is a new DOJ," Bondi said. "We sued Illinois. New York did not listen, now you're next."

She then brought up a woman whose 20-year-old daughter was raped and killed by a member of MS-13 in 2022.

The civil complaint was not immediately available to reporters at the news conference, but Bondi said the lawsuit was centered around New York's Green Light Law that she claimed prohibits the state's sheriff's department and other agencies from sharing motor vehicle data with federal authorities for purposes of immigration enforcement.

"They have a 'tip-off' provision that requires New York's DMV commissioner to promptly inform any illegal alien when a federal immigration agency has requested their information," Bondi said. "It's tipping off an illegal alien. And it's unconstitutional, and that's why we filed this lawsuit."

Bondi was separately asked in the news conference about the department's decision to drop the corruption case against New York Mayor Eric Adams.

She said she was not aware that the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York had not yet moved for the case to be dismissed but said that it should be.

This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

