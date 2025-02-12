Lawyer for Eric Adams says mayor was political target by 'zealous' prosecutor

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Mayor Eric Adams "is innocent" and "never used his position for personal benefit," his attorney said Wednesday after the Justice Department instructed federal prosecutors to dismiss the case.

"The first-of-its-kind airline upgrade case is over," defense attorney Alex Spiro said.

Spiro disparaged Damian Williams, the U.S. Attorney who brought the case for "trying to take Mayor Adams out" for political reasons.

"This was no search for truth," Spiro said. He then flashed an image of Williams' recent op-ed about the "sad state of New York government' and called Williams a "zealous" prosecutor who brought a "suspect" case.

"They timed this prosecution to interfere with the election, to interfere with the vote," Spiro said. "This case grew from a rotten tree."

A Justice Department memo directing prosecutors to drop the charges said the case would be reviewed after the mayoral election but Spiro expressed confidence Adams would not be prosecuted.

"There is no looming threat," Spiro said. "This case is over."

Two of the mayor's associates have pleaded guilty to related charges. The Justice Department's order does not affect those cases.

The U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of New York has not yet filed a motion to dismiss Adams' case.

