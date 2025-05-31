Actress Patti LuPone apologizes over controversial comments in magazine interview

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Actress Patti LuPone made an apology on Saturday as fellow members of the Broadway community tried to get her 'uninvited' from the Tony Awards.

The Broadway star sparked an uproar with an interview where she called Kecia Lewis of Hell's Kitchen a profanity. She also dismissed Audra McDonald as someone who's 'not a friend.'

LuPone issued a statement saying,

"I am deeply sorry for the words I used during the New Yorker interview, particularly about Kecia Lewis, which were demeaning and disrespectful."

Lupone added, "from middle school drama clubs to professional stages, theatre has always been about lifting each other up and welcoming those who feel they don't belong anywhere else. I made a mistake, I take full responsibility for it and I am committed to making this right."

