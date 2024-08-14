Ad Campaign's 'Love Has No Labels' campaign highlights discrimination LGBTQ+ community faces

"Good Morning America" shared an exclusive first look at the new campaign that highlights discrimination faced by LGBTQ+ people.

"Good Morning America" shared an exclusive first look at the new campaign that highlights discrimination faced by LGBTQ+ people.

"Good Morning America" shared an exclusive first look at the new campaign that highlights discrimination faced by LGBTQ+ people.

"Good Morning America" shared an exclusive first look at the new campaign that highlights discrimination faced by LGBTQ+ people.

The Ad Council has launched a new effort as part of its "Love Has No Labels "Love Has No Labels" campaign.

The goal is to raise awareness about discrimination the LGBTQ+ community faces and to remind audiences how they can help create a more accepting and inclusive society.

The first PSA from the "American Dreams" campaign premiered exclusively on "Good Morning America" Wednesday morning.

"No one should face discrimination because of who they are," said Ad Council President and CEO Lisa Sherman. "There is more that unites us than divides us, and this new campaign was designed to empower individuals across the country to see the inequities impacting so many and take actions that help ensure that LGBTQ+ people also have the opportunity to pursue their dreams."

"Love Has No Labels" partnered with a range of issue experts and nonprofit organization partners to develop this work, including The Trevor Project, The Human Rights Campaign, GLAAD and the Movement Advancement Project. The campaign's advisory committee - comprised of leaders from Deutsch LA, Evans Hotels, iHeartMedia, J &Z Strategies, TransFamily Support Services/TransYouth Liberation and The Williams Institute - helped advise on the development of the latest initiative

Take a look at the video above to watch the new "American Dreams" video from the campaign, and click here to learn all about the "Love Has No Labels" campaign.