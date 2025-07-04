Aggressive Earthquakes set to host slumping Red Bulls

The San Jose Earthquakes look to translate their outstanding offense into more consistent results when they host the New York Red Bulls on Saturday.

San Jose (7-7-6, 27 points) ranks second in the league with 40 goals scored, though this attack has been somewhat countered by the team's 32 goals allowed -- the fourth-most in the Western Conference.

This penchant for defensive breakdowns has left the Earthquakes unable to fully capitalize on their top-tier scoring ability.

Last Saturday's 1-1 draw with the Los Angeles Galaxy marked the fourth time in San Jose's six draws this season that the opposing team scored the match's final goal as the equalizer.

"I think just mentally, (we've) just got to be stronger to close out games and secure three points," said Earthquakes midfielder Beau Leroux, who has scored in consecutive matches. "I think we lost focus for a little bit, but still fortunate to get a point."

New York (8-7-5, 29 points) got some late magic from Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting in last Saturday's 2-2 draw with Minnesota United. The Red Bulls saw an early 1-0 lead vanish before halftime, but Choupo-Moting salvaged the draw with an equalizer in the 90th minute. Still, the Red Bulls' winless streak extended to three matches (0-1-2).

Cristian Arango leads the Earthquakes with 10 goals, and Josef Martinez has eight tallies over just 939 minutes of action. Cristian Espinoza is challenging for the league assists lead with 11 this season.

New York head coach Sandro Schwarz credited the Earthquakes' attack and noted "they're very aggressive in their defensive behavior. So I expect a very intensive game on Saturday. We have to defend very well altogether, and especially in small details."

The Red Bulls' stingy defense has conceded only 24 goals over their 20 matches. The offense has been led by Choupo-Moting, whose 11 goals have put the forward in the Golden Boot race.

The Earthquakes are 3-3-4 in home matches this season, while the Red Bulls have won just once (1-6-3) in 10 away dates.

