Air Quality Alert issued for NYC, parts of New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut

The Air Quality Alert on Wednesday includes New York City, parts of New York, New Jersey and Connecticut
NEW YORK (WABC) -- The National Weather Service has issued an Air Quality Alert for Wednesday as ground-level ozone may approach or exceed unhealthy standards due to smoke from the Canadian wildfires.
Sensitive individuals, including the very young, the elderly, and persons with respiratory diseases such as asthma, should avoid strenuous activities during the afternoon and early evening hours.
Sunny skies, hot temperatures, and light winds out of the southwest will create a favorable environment for ozone levels to rise along the I-95 corridor.
The air quality alert includes New York City and Hudson Valley in New York; Bergen, Passaic, Hudson, Essex, Mercer, Middlesex, and Union counties in New Jersey; and Fairfield, New Haven, Middlesex, and Northern New London counties in Connecticut
The advisory will be in effect from 11 a.m. through 11 p.m. on Wednesday.
Ground-level ozone forms when sunlight triggers a chemical reaction between nitrogen oxides (NOx) and volatile organic compounds (VOCs). These pollutants are released by motor vehicles, construction equipment, industrial facilities, electric utilities, gasoline vapors, and chemical solvents. Although these sources do not emit ozone directly, they release the compounds that create it, particularly in hot and sunny weather.
People, especially those with cardiovascular disease and those who have respiratory disease (such as asthma), young children, the elderly, those who exercise outdoors, and those involved in vigorous outdoor work should consider limiting strenuous outdoor physical activity when ozone levels are the highest (generally afternoon to early evening).
When outdoor levels of ozone are elevated, going indoors will usually reduce exposure. Individuals experiencing symptoms such as shortness of breath, chest pain, or coughing should consider consulting their personal physician.
Ozone levels generally decrease at night and can be minimized during daylight hours by curtailment of automobile travel and the use of public transportation where available.
