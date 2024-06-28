JFK airtrain fare to get cut in half during peak summer travel months

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- There's some good news if you're flying into and out of New York's JFK International Airport this summer!

Gov. Kathy Hochul and the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey announced on Friday that the AirTrain JFK single-ride fare will be cut in half to $4.25 starting July 1 through Labor Day.

Officials are using it as an incentive to encourage travelers to use public transit when accessing the airport, given the record number of travelers that are expected to take to the skies this summer.

The state estimates that more than 18 million passengers will travel through JFK during the summer months, which would be a new record, and roughly 700,000 more passengers than last year.

Officials hope it will alleviate some of the impact from the airport's $19 million transformation project, that includes a new roadway network, which will reach peak construction activity this summer.

"With transformational construction underway at JFK, we're taking steps to mitigate travel delays and affirm what's always been true - there's no better option than taking the train to the plane," Gov. Hochul said. "As we kick off a busy summer, we're making it more affordable for travelers to utilize the AirTrain, offering New Yorkers and visitors from around the world the best-in-class travel experience they deserve."

The $4.25 AirTrain JFK fare applies at both the Jamaica and Howard Beach stations, the two off-airport stations that require payment via OMNY or MetroCard.

Jamaica is 20 minutes from Grand Central Madison, Penn Station, or Atlantic Terminal via the LIRR, and easily accessible from Long Island. Easy subway connections are also available at the Sutphin Blvd-Archer Av-JFK Airport and Howard Beach subway stations via the A/E/J/Z lines.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New York City news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.