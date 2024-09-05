A whole new world: Get a behind-the-scenes look at 'Aladdin' on Broadway

NEW YORK -- This year, the Broadway production of Disney's hit musical "Aladdin" is celebrating its 10th anniversary on the Great White Way.

Entertainment reporter Joelle Garguilo headed over to the New Amsterdam Theatre to catch up with the new actor playing Aladdin, Adi Roy.

Roy first brought the character to life in a middle school production. Little did he know then it would be great preparation for the bright lights of Broadway.

"Oh, it feels magical. Playing the titular role on a show on Broadway is every actors dream come true," Roy said. "It's a full circle moment for me."

And he also doesn't take lightly what it means for young children in the audience to see representation on the stage.

"It's not often that a Brown actor can take up the lead role on a stage like this, and to do that in a show that means so much looking out into the audience, you see little kids that look like me looking up at me," Roy said. "I guess that's kind of their first thought, 'oh, I can take up this space just to be that point of representation.' It's humbling being so young."

Roy was born in 2002 -- a decade after the movie first came out in 1992.

The actor gave a behind-the-scenes look backstage and showed off the dulled down swords used for the fight scenes and revealed that 180 people work on the show that has over 200 costumes.

"Every night people come to the stage door and they have so much fun at the show," Roy said. "Just seeing people smiling, showing you that your performance affected them like that. It's such a amazing thing for an actor."

Catch Roy in "Aladdin" now at the New Amsterdam Theatre. And it's Broadway Week, so theatergoers can get two-for-one tickets through September 15. Click here to learn more.