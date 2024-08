Broadway Week is back! These are the shows included in the 2-for-1 ticket special

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Broadway Week is coming back next month, and that means theater-goers can get two-for-one tickets for several hit shows.

The special offer goes from Sep. 3 until Sep. 15.

Nearly two dozen shows are included in the offer.

The full list of shows are:

Job

The Lion King

MJ The Musical

Moulin Rouge! The Musical

The Notebook

Once Upon a Mattress

The Roommate

Six: The Musical

Stereophonic

Suffs

Water for Elephants

Wicked

& Juliet

Aladdin

Back to the Future: The Musical

The Book of Mormon

Chicago

The Great Gatsby

Hadestown

Hamilton

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child

Hell's Kitchen

The Hills of California

Those looking to buy tickets can click here.

