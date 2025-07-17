'Alien: Earth' trailer showcases hybrid hero Wendy and reveals a terrifying new alien creature

A chilling new "Alien: Earth" trailer offers a glimpse of protagonist Wendy grappling with pressure amid looming alien threats

LOS ANGELES -- The Xenomorph has officially landed - and it didn't come alone.

A brand-new trailer for "Alien: Earth," titled "Greener World," just dropped, offering a chilling look at the next chapter of the sci-fi franchise. This time, new species are joining the roster of horrors to fear.

Created and executive produced by Noah Hawley, the FX series is set in the year 2120, where Earth is ruled by five mega-corporations: Prodigy, Weyland-Yutani, Lynch, Dynamic, and Threshold. In this high-tech future, cyborgs, synthetics, and humans coexist, until the rules change.

The show centers on Wendy, played by Sydney Chandler, who appears to be more than human.

She's the first "hybrid," a new form of life combining a synthetic body and human consciousness.

When a Weyland-Yutani spaceship crashes into Prodigy City, Wendy and a ragtag group of tactical soldiers come face-to-face with something far more terrifying than rival corporations: monsters from deep space.

"This ship collected specimens. Five new life forms from distant planets. Monsters," warns Morrow, played by Babou Ceesay, in the trailer.

Trailer footage shows a plant-like pod hanging from the ceiling of a Nostromo-style ship, then cuts to a digital schematic revealing that the creature's diet consists of fed animals.

The cast also features Timothy Olyphant, Alex Lawther, Lily Newmark, Essie Davis, Samuel Blenkin, and Sandra Yi Sencindiver as Yutani.

"Alien: Earth" premieres August 12 on FX and streams on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+.

