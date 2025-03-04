Alleged gang members arrested in stolen vehicle, fraud ring across neighborhoods on Long Island

BRENTWOOD, Long Island (WABC) -- Over a dozen alleged gang members are off the streets after an extensive investigation into a high-tech vehicle theft and credit card fraud operation.

It involved about 50 stolen vehicles and dozens of victims on Long Island who had their identity and money stolen.

"This was a sophisticated crew, for gang members anyway, with a pretty good plan, they would go out and get involved and steal mostly credit cards and use those credit cards before most people woke up and realized they were victimized," said Suffolk Police Commissioner Kevin Catalina.

The Suffolk County district attorney's office released surveillance video on Tuesday of multiple car thefts across the county.

The video shows alleged gang members stealing vehicles from areas like Northport, Lindenhurst and Oakdale.

Eight people were arrested Monday and a total of 13 suspect gang members were indicted.

District Attorney Ray Tierney says they were involved in the theft and fraud ring in residential neighborhoods over the past several years.

"The alleged crimes didn't end with car break-ins, rather these defendants are alleged to have stolen 75 credit cards which were then used to charge over $40,000 on those stolen credit cards at Target, Walmart and Apple throughout Long Island and New York City," Tierney said.

Tierney stressed the importance of bail reform because he says under the current law, many of the suspects had to be released.

