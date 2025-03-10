No injuries reported after school bus bursts into flames in the Bronx

ALLERTON, Bronx (WABC) -- A school bus burst into flames in the middle of the street in the Allerton section of the Bronx on Monday morning.

Citizen App video captured the flames shooting from the bus on Allerton Avenue and Bronx Park East around 7:30 a.m.

The flames fully engulfed the front of the bus and then spread toward the rear of the bus.

There were no students onboard and nobody was hurt.

Firefighters were able to put out the bus fire.

The driver spoke out after the scary incident.

