The New Jersey native notched her best Grand Slam finish to date.

US tennis star Amanda Anisimova defeats Aryna Sabalenka at Wimbledon, advances to final

Amanda Anisimova of the U.S. celebrates winning the semifinal match against Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Thursday, July 10, 2025.

Amanda Anisimova of the U.S. celebrates winning the semifinal match against Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Thursday, July 10, 2025.

Amanda Anisimova of the U.S. celebrates winning the semifinal match against Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Thursday, July 10, 2025.

Amanda Anisimova of the U.S. celebrates winning the semifinal match against Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Thursday, July 10, 2025.

Amanda Anisimova has advanced to The Wimbledon Championships final after defeating world No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka.

The 23-year-old New Jersey native won 6-4, 4-6, 6-4 in 2 hours and 37 minutes on Centre Court Thursday.

Tennis expert and New York Times sports writer Christopher Clarey pointed out an impressive stat, that Anisimova has won 28 consecutive matches when she has won the opening set.

On Thursday, that became 29 after the American singles star won the first set against Sabalenka in the Wimbledon semifinals.

This matched Anisimova's best-ever Grand Slam singles result, having previously made it to the 2019 French Open semifinals at Roland-Garros.

As a result, next week, Anisimova will jump into the Top 10 of the PIF WTA Rankings for the first time in her career.

Watch Wimbledon on ESPN, Hulu and Disney+