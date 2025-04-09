'The Amateur' cast talks upcoming movie's underdog story: 'He's a very unexpected hero'

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- "The Amateur" is bringing back the story of an unlikely hero who is pushed beyond his limits.

A modern take on the 1981 book and movie of the same name, "The Amateur" stars the likes of Rami Malek, Rachel Brosnahan, Lawrence Fishburne, and others.

"You will probably not have seen an action film like this, because this is someone you would least expect to do extraordinary things," said Malek, who was also a producer on the movie. "He's a very unexpected hero."

Spurred into action after losing his wife, played by Brosnahan, in a terrorist attack, brilliant CIA decoder Charlie Heller embarks on a journey of action and espionage for which he is not prepared.

"I think anybody can understand losing somebody who's that important to you and being pushed to do things you never thought possible," said Brosnahan.

So, he needs some help training for this endeavor. This is where Fishburne's Henderson comes in.

"I've been very blessed to have, you know, some really, really influential and very, very important mentors in my life," said Fishburne on the Hendersons of his own life, such as Marlon Brando.

As for Malek, he is still in awe at the opportunity to make and be in the film in the first place.

"People say, 'you've had the accolades,' 'you have the Oscar,'" said Malek. "But it's still never lost on me that this is a rare, very very rare, experience to get this opportunity. And, yeah, I feel very humbled every day by it."

"The Amateur" hits theaters on April 11.