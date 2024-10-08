Amazon driver carjacked while making deliveries in Irvington, New Jersey

Toni Yates has more on the carjacking of an Amazon driver in Irvington, New Jersey.

Toni Yates has more on the carjacking of an Amazon driver in Irvington, New Jersey.

Toni Yates has more on the carjacking of an Amazon driver in Irvington, New Jersey.

Toni Yates has more on the carjacking of an Amazon driver in Irvington, New Jersey.

IRVINGTON, New Jersey (WABC) -- An Amazon driver is recovering after she was carjacked at knifepoint in Irvington, New Jersey while making a delivery.

The carjacking happened just before 5 a.m. on Tuesday, and it was all caught by a doorbell camera.

In the video, the Amazon driver can be seen at her car pulled over on Oak Avenue with her hazard lights on. She's getting packages out to deliver when the carjacker's SUV reverses back down the street.

One of the thieves gets into her car. The victim sees this and walks back to the driver's side of her car.

The victim asks the suspect why they want her car and says she's working.

As she backs away from the suspect approaching her, and allegedly pointing a knife at her, more words are exchanged and she's allowed to get some items out of her car before the suspects take off with the vehicle, leaving the original car they were driving in the middle of the intersection.



Eyewitness News spoke to some people in the community who saw the video.

"I've seen this happening in other towns... it's the first time I've seen it up close here," one woman said. "We do have some issues with people flying through here in stolen cars."

Public Safety Director Tracy Bowers says moments after the carjacking, police were alerted and immediately began tracking the stolen car.

"Through the state police, Irvington, East Orange and back in Irvington, where they were involved in an accident and they were able to be arrested," Bowers said.

Juveniles committing carjackings and car thefts have become rampant across the state. In this instance, suspects targeted an Amazon driver in her personal vehicle making deliveries before dawn.

Bowers had some advice for people who are making deliveries, especially those who are working in the early morning hours.

"Do not leave the keys in your car, don't leave your car running and always stay alert to your surroundings and try to have the area that you are working in or living in well lit," Bowers said.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New Jersey news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.