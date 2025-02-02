Plane strikes United tug at Chicago's O'Hare, driver critically injured, officials say

CHICAGO, Illinois -- The driver of an aircraft tug was critically injured when the vehicle flipped over after colliding with an airplane Saturday at O'Hare Airport.

The crash happened around 6:58 p.m. in the 0-100 block of West Twya Street at O'Hare, Chicago police said.

A United Airlines tug came into contact with the wing of an aircraft as it attempted to cross the taxiway, officials said. American Airlines confirms it was one of their aircraft, an Air Wisconsin flight that had just landed in Chicago from Kalamazoo, Michigan.

The driver of the tug was pinned under the vehicle when it flipped over due to the collision.

The driver, a 64-year-old man, was taken to Lutheran General Hospital in critical condition with injuries to his head and lower body, but he was stabilized, Chicago police said.

The accident delayed passengers from getting off the plane for a bit, no injuries were reported on the plane. Officials also said there were no significant impact to airport operations.

The Chicago Department of Aviation released the following statement:

"At approximately 7 p.m. Saturday, a tug vehicle made contact with Air Wisconsin Flight 6181 at O'Hare International Airport. No injuries were reported on the plane and passengers were transported to the terminal. There was no significant impact on airport operations."

American Airlines issued the following statement:

"After safely landing at Chicago O'Hare International Airport (ORD), American Eagle flight 6181, operated by Air Wisconsin from Kalamazoo/Battle Creek International Airport (AZO) to ORD, came into contact with a tug on an active taxiway. Nothing is more important than the safety of our customers and team members, and we are reviewing this incident."

United Airlines issued the following statement:

"On Saturday evening, a United tug at O'Hare made contact with another airline's aircraft while it was taxiing. The United employee was taken to a local hospital for evaluation, and we are ensuring he receives any necessary support and care."

No further information was immediately available.

