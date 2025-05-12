American-Israeli hostage Edan Alexander set to be released by Hamas, NJ hometown gathers together

TENAFLY, New Jersey (WABC) -- Edan Alexander, an American-Israeli hostage held by Hamas for nearly two years, is set to be released Monday.

The community in Tenafly, New Jersey, is anxiously awaiting news of his release.

Alexander was serving in the Israeli military when Hamas militants took him on October 7, 2023.

Alexander's mother is on a flight to the Middle East to reunite with her son. The U.S. Special Envoy for Hostage Response posted to X overnight, saying he spent Mother's Day traveling with her.

The community came together Monday morning to pray for his safe return.

Hamas announced that it would free him as a goodwill gesture for the Trump administration.

Hamas has been holding him hostage since they attacked Israel on October 7, 2023 in one of the deadliest terror attacks in Israeli history.

Loved ones have been fighting to bring the 21-year-old American-Israeli citizen back home to his Tenafly community.

Alexander was next up for release when the last ceasefire ended.

Experts say this could potentially encourage a wider cease-fire deal.

President Trump said on social media that he hopes Alexander's release is the first of those final steps toward ending the brutal conflict.

