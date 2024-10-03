American killed in Israeli airstrike in Lebanon, family says

American Hajj Kamel Ahmad Jawad, from Dearborn, Michigan, was killed by an airstrike in Lebanon on Tuesday, according to a statement released by his family.

Jawad was staying in Nabatieh, which is in the south of the country but north of the Litani River, according to his family.

The statement said he was killed in an Israeli airstrike. While Israel has been striking Nabatieh, ABC News cannot independently verify the manner of his death.

Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib, who represents Dearborn, shared the statement on her Instagram. On X, she shared an article about Americans trying to evacuate Lebanon, saying one of her constituents there "was already killed in an Israeli airstrike."

SEE ALSO: Israel extends evacuation warnings in Lebanon, signaling a wider offensive

"People from across the globe have reached out to me and my family to send their condolences and share stories about how special of a human he was," Nadine Kamel Jawad, the victim's daughter, said in the statement. "Additionally, we've been approached by numerous news outlets and public figures seeking our comments. My father's story is not just about him; it's about a man who stood with the oppressed and dedicated to life to uplifting others. As my family grieves this significant loss, we ask for privacy."

"In his last moments, my father was calm," she added. "He emphasized our collective responsibility to help the oppressed. Even as he witnessed destruction from the missiles falling all around him, his certainty in the importance of caring for community -- in any and every capacity possible -- remained at the forefront."

SEE ALSO: What to know about Iran's missile barrage and Israel's ground operations in Lebanon

A commemoration service will be held at The Islamic Center of America in Dearborn on Sunday.

The White House said it was "deeply saddened by the death of Kamel Ahmad Jawad," according to a National Security Council spokesperson.

"His death is a tragedy, as are the deaths of many civilians in Lebanon," the spokesperson added.

ABC News' Michelle Stoddart contributed to this report.