Americans say kids should stop trick-or-treating at certain age, according to a new poll

Americans say kids should stop trick-or-treating at certain age, according to a new poll

Americans say kids should stop trick-or-treating at certain age, according to a new poll Toni Yates reports on the new poll.

Americans say kids should stop trick-or-treating at certain age, according to a new poll Toni Yates reports on the new poll.

Americans say kids should stop trick-or-treating at certain age, according to a new poll Toni Yates reports on the new poll.

NEW JERSEY (WABC) -- It's an age-old question.

Is there an age limit for trick-or-treating?

According to a new poll from Farleigh Dickinson University, Americans say kids should stop trick-or-treating when they're 13 and a half years old.

"The average comes at 13 and a half, it doesn't matter whether we're talking about people that are white or black or young or old, the average across the board is 13 and a half years old seems to be the consensus in the U.S.," said Professor Dan Cassino of Fairleigh Dickinson University.

"There's no age for Halloween," one New Jersey resident said.

Residents in Montclair are forgiving of age limits for trick-or-treating.

"11, 10 years old that's fine, 13," a resident said. But when asked about a 17-year-old, he replied, "No."

Residents say teens don't want to give up on those neighbors who hand out full-size candy bars.

12 percent of those who were asked in the poll plan to give out the big candy bars while 46 percent plan to hand out smaller "fun-sized" versions.

Two percent said they'll hand out non-food items and 33 percent are not handing out any treats this year.

"You should know in your neighborhood what kids are trick-or-treating and what the other parents are doing. You do not want to be the one parent on the block giving out fun-sized candy bars when everyone else is giving out full-size bars, because you might be getting some eggs in return," Cassino said.

"I say 16-17.. they are still having fun," a resident said.

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* Follow us on YouTube

* More local news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.