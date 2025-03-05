24/7 LiveNew York CityNew JerseyLong IslandNorthern SuburbsConnecticut
Amtrak service impacted in and out of NY Penn Station after trespasser comes into contact with train

Wednesday, March 5, 2025 11:31PM
NEW YORK (WABC) -- Amtrak rail service in and out of New York Penn Station was impacted Wednesday during the evening rush after they say a trespasser came into contact with a train.

They say an unauthorized trespasser came into contact with a commuter train, resulting in delays to all rail traffic in and out of Penn Station.

NJ Transit also reported that Northeast Corridor rail service was suspended between Trenton and Newark, and North Jersey Coast line rail service was suspended between Newark and Long Branch in both directions.

No further details were provided.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

