Andrew Cuomo, NYC mayoral hopefuls participate in forum

WASHINGTON HEIGHTS, Manhattan (WABC) -- It was the first major event with other mayoral candidates former governor Andrew Cuomo has participated in since he entered the race - and he got a warm welcome from the small crowd of Upper Manhattan Democrats.

"I'm worried about New York City," he said.

Sunday's format didn't involve questions. Each of the eight candidates simply made a statement.

Mayor Eric Adams, who they are all hoping to replace wasn't among them and was barely mentioned -- however, there were jabs.

"We're not living up to our values when there's corruption at City Hall," said NYC Comptroller Brad Lander.

"No scandal, no corruption, no drama, and no nonsense. as the as the first woman mayor of the city of New York, I promise to bring to you competence and not cronyism," said NYC Council Speaker Adrienne Adams.

Other candidates pitted themselves against President Trump, calling him the biggest threat to the city.

"Attacking vulnerable New Yorkers. Attacking our immigrant communities. Stealing money from our children. Stealing money from our older adults. Eliminating our Department of Education. We need someone with a backbone, someone with courage, willing to stand up to this administration," said New York State Senator Zellnor Myrie.

"Nobody will fight him stronger. Nobody will fight him smarter. Because I did," said Cuomo.

Cuomo would mention Trump more than anyone else in his remarks, saying Trump did a little too well in New York last year.

"Not because he got more votes. But because 500-thousand democrats did not come out to vote. And that, my friends is a message to us," Cuomo added.

There were also a few swings at Cuomo.

"Former governor Andrew Cuomo closed down the mental health facilities and the MTA has become the de facto mental health facility, and there's nothing progressive or compassionate about denying New Yorkers who are clearly struggling with mental illness the help that they need," said New York State Senator Jessica Ramos.

However, most of the attacks on the former governor from other Democratic candidates and some Republicans came earlier on Sunday at a rally in Cobble Hill taking aim at his handling of nursing homes during the pandemic.

"This guy and his staff was negotiating and writing a 5 million dollar book deal about our families," said Scott Stringer.

Sunday at the forum, Cuomo did not address those accusations despite reporters asking as he left.

Cuomo's spokesman did issue a lengthy written statement refuting specific claims from families and citing reports saying the COVID crisis was handled according to the guidelines at the time.

