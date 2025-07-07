Another shark sighting causes beach closures in the Rockaways

ROCKAWAY BEACH, Queens (WABC) -- Another shark sighting caused beach closures in the Rockaways on Sunday.

The Parks Department cleared everyone out of the water from Beach 83rd Street to Beach 120th Street after a drone spotted a shark near Beach 102nd Street.

On Saturday evening there was a shark in the area just 100 feet from swimmers. The beaches reopened after FDNY drones gave the all clear.

A string of sightings began at the beginning of the holiday weekend when a pair of sharks was lurking near the surface of the water by Beach 32nd Street.

Barbara Root was among the countless who were not letting a shark come between her and feeling the sand between her toes.

"All of a sudden the whistles all went off at each of the lifeguard stands and everyone was told to come out of the water and they did. For two hours they were out," Root said.

