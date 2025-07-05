Many flock to Rockaway Beach despite shark sightings that closed beach temporarily

ROCKAWAY BEACH, Queens (WABC) -- After the fireworks, the heat is on -- and many are trying to stay cool by hitting the beach. However, within the past two days, several shark sightings have chased people out of the water.

Many flocked to Rockaway Beach despite a shark sighting at Beach 91st Street that closed the beach temporarily for 20 blocks. It reopened after FDNY drones gave the all clear.

On Friday, two sharks were spotted near Beach 32nd Street.

Barbara Root was among the countless who were not letting a shark come between her and feeling the sand between her toes.

"All of a sudden the whistles all went off at each of the lifeguard stands and everyone was told to come out of the water and they did. For two hours they were out," Root said.

Even if the shark sightings did scare people away and keep them out of the ocean, there were other ways to stay wet and cool.

The Gottesman Pool at the Davis Center in Central Park was overflowing with summer joy.

"The pool just opened not too long ago and we really wanted to go," said Isaiah Morales.

"It's great -- like honestly. From the environment, the people -- we've made so many friends," said Angel Melendez. "I want everybody to be happy, have fun and enjoy the fresh air."

