Anti-Trump demonstrators hold rally in Washington Square Park to demand change

MANHATTAN, New York (WABC) -- Hundreds of anti-Trump demonstrators gathered in Manhattan on Monday for a President's Day protest against, what they call, Donald Trump's attacks on Democracy, the environment and the dismantling of crucial agencies.

The gathering was sponsored by the group, Rise and Resist, and was a carbon copy of similar demonstrations held all cross the country on Monday.

Those who braved the frigid temperatures in New York City wanted to highlight a long list of what many call, anti-Democratic and illegal actions of the Trump administration.

Several hundred people first met up in Union Square around 1 p.m. They were very vocal, but peaceful.

The NYPD was there to monitor the protest and make sure there were no problems.

The large crowd then headed south on Fifth Avenue and ended up at Washington Square Park.

The mass gatherings in cities across the nation come on the heels of President Trump signing a series of executive orders which critics are confident will ultimately be struck down in court. They also take great issue with the role billionaire Elon Musk is playing, so far, in guiding and advising the Trump administration.

The gathering on President's Day in New York City is the first of many actions that demonstrators hope will change the landscape of this country.

"I'm old enough to remember the civil rights marches in the 1960s, where up until 1965, Black voters in Mississippi and Alabama could not vote without being killed," protester Frank Hickey said. "Yes, these things do make a difference. I also remember the Vietnam demonstrations. I believe these demonstrations are the American spirit."

"The administration issued an executive order that said it was going to be a 90-day pause on all USAID projects, but it's really just been a cut on projects," protester Kristin Mullin said. "Projects don't know when they're starting, and as a result there is HIV medicine in warehouses that is not getting distributed, there's food from U.S. farmers that is not getting distributed as vital humanitarian aid around the world, so it's very concerning to me."

This wave of national protests is being sponsored by the movement "50-50-1," standing for 50 states, 50 protests and one movement.

