Apartment fire in Marble Hill displaces residents; 3 firefighters hospitalized for heat exposure

MARBLE HILL, Manhattan (WABC) -- A three alarm fire ripped through the top floor of a Marble Hill apartment building overnight in Manhattan, leaving residents homeless and firefighters overcome by the heat.

The fire started in apartment 6A of 18 Jacobus Place just before 12:15 a.m.

Police say flames spread through the cockloft and roof of the six story apartment building.

Firefighters battled the flames as well as the hot and humid conditions.

Residents of the top floor were left homeless.

Three firefighters were taken to the hospital for heat exposure and one resident was treated at the scene.

138 firefighters responded to battle the blaze and were being rotated to limit exposure to the heat.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.