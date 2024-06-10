Babyface inducted to the Apollo Walk of Fame

Joelle Garguilo has more on Babyface's induction into the Apollo Theater's Walk of Fame.

HARLEM, New York City (WABC) -- Grammy-winning singer, writer, and producer Kenneth 'Babyface' Edmonds can add one more honor to his name - Apollo Walk of Fame inductee.

Babyface has produced and written 125 top-ten hits, 45 number one R-and-B hits, and 16 number one pop hits.

His work has garnered over 800 million records sold and over a billion streams.

Babyface, L.A. Reid and record executive Clive Davis founded LaFace Records in 1989, launching the careers of Toni Braxton, T-L-C, Usher and Outkast.

Mary J. Blige, who was inducted in 2021, also attended Monday's ceremony under the famous Apollo marquee. One of her biggest hits 'Not Gon' Cry' was written by Edmonds.

Babyface said on Monday no one gets anywhere by themselves and he's honored by his induction.

He joins other Apollo Walk of Fame inductees including Prince, Aretha Franklin, Quincy Jones, Smokey Robinson, Gladys Knight & The Pips, Little Richard, and The Temptations.

