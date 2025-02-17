Cardinal Dolan presides over mass in Canada after flight from Newark diverted

NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) -- Cardinal Timothy Dolan presided over Sunday Mass in St. John's, Newfoundland, where his flight to Ireland was diverted due to a medical emergency and then grounded due to high winds.

United Airlines Flight 23 was headed to Dublin, Ireland, from Newark but was forced to divert to St. John's International Airport in Newfoundland, Canada on Thursday.

Severe weather and high winds prevented the flight from resuming, keeping the passengers in Canada for additional days.

Cardinal Dolan made the most of it and presided over Sunday mass in Newfoundland at the Basilica Cathedral of St. John the Baptist.

"Even though there might be some impatience, and frustration in our inability to get to Ireland, we are sure grateful, very grateful, for the hospitality that you all have shown to us," he said in his homily.

Cardinal Dolan was able to leave Canada and make his way to Ireland for an abbreviated trip.

A spokesperson said he was disappointed he did not get to visit his 100-year-old former grade school teacher, Sister of Mercy Mary Bosco Daly, who is battling an illness, during the trip.

Cardinal Dolan is expected to return to New York on Tuesday.

