NJ Transit bus routes, schedules and other information amid rail strike

NJ Transit will enhance peak period service on existing New York bus routes near rail stations during the strike

NEW YORK (WABC) -- New Jersey Transit train engineers have gone on strike in a dispute over wages, impacting some 350,000 commuters who rely on trains across the state.

NJ Transit will enhance peak period service on existing New York bus routes near rail stations during the strike.

Limited added capacity on existing NJ TRANSIT bus routes to/from NYC

The routes are as follows:

Northeast Corridor: 108, 112, 115 and 129 bus routes



Route 108 Newark Penn Station to New York, boards at Newark Penn Station Raymond Boulevard Bus Lane 2B - Bus Stop ID No. 18835 - Departs Newark from 5:30 AM to 9:30 AM, and NY PABT from 3:30 PM to 7:30 PM at Gate 34 . This is an express bus and will not make any stops between Newark and NY PABT.

Route 112 Elizabeth to New York, boards at Broad Street and Jersey Street (one block from Elizabeth Station) - Bus Stop ID No. 28544 - Bus Stop ID No. 28544 - Departs Elizabeth from 5:20 AM to 9:30 AM, and NY PABT from 3:30 PM to 8:30 PM at Gate 26 . This is an express bus and will not make any stops between Elizabeth and NY PABT.

Route 115 Linden to New York, boards at Wood Avenue and Linden Station - Bus Stop ID No. 29114 - Departs Linden from 5:30 AM to 8:30 AM, and NY PABT from 3:30 PM to 8:00 PM at Gate 30 . This is an express bus and will not make any stops between Linden and NY PABT.



North Jersey Coast Line: 116 and 133/135 bus routes



Route 116 Woodbridge to New York, boards at Main Street and Pearl Street (Woodbridge Station) - Bus Stop ID No. 24178 - Departs Woodbridge from 5:25 AM to 9:25 AM, and NY PABT from 3:05 PM to 8:00 PM at Gate 22 . This is an express bus and will not make any stops between Woodbridge and NY PABT.

Raritan Valley Line: 112 and 113 bus routes



Route 112 Elizabeth to New York, boards at Broad Street and Jersey Street (one block from Elizabeth Station) - Bus Stop ID No. 28544 - Departs Elizabeth from 5:20 AM to 9:30 AM, and NY PABT from 3:30 PM to 8:30 PM at Gate 26 . This is an express bus and will not make any stops between Elizabeth and NY PABT.

Route 113 Cranford to New York, boards at North Avenue and Alden Street (Cranford Station) - Bus Stop ID No. 28515 - Departs Cranford from 5:10 AM to 8:55 AM, and NY PABT from 3:30 PM to 7:54 PM at Gate 28 . This is an express bus and will not make any stops between Cranford and NY PABT.

Morris & Essex Lines: 107 bus routes



Route 107 South Orange to New York, boards at Sloan Street and 2nd Street (South Orange Station) - Bus Stop ID No. 19338 - Departs South Orange from 5:30 AM to 9:30 AM, and NY PABT from 3:30 PM to 7:30 PM at Gate 32 . This is an express bus and will not make any stops between South Orange and NY PABT.

Montclair-Boonton Lines: 193 and 324 bus routes

Main/Bergen County Lines: 145, 163, 164 and 190 bus routes

Pascack Valley Line: 163, 164 and 165 bus routes

Other NJ Transit Services

Bus: All other NJ TRANSIT bus routes will continue to operate on regular schedules.

Light Rail: Newark Light Rail, Hudson-Bergen Light Rail and River Line service will operate regular weekday schedules.

Access Link: Service will operate normally, however customers should anticipate longer travel times as a result of anticipated increases in traffic, and additional passengers in vehicles.

You can check the latest information of impacts to NJ Transit bus routes and schedules at https://www.njtransit.com/railstoppage.

NJ TRANSIT encourages customers to familiarize themselves with their Alternate, Back-up and Contingency plans at www.njtransit.com/abc.

For more information on other transit services impacted, check out: NJ Transit strike: Commuter options to know

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More Manhattan news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.