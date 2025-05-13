Potential NJ Transit strike: Commuter options to know as negotiations continue

Anthony Johnson has more on the strike threat.

Anthony Johnson has more on the strike threat.

Anthony Johnson has more on the strike threat.

Anthony Johnson has more on the strike threat.

NEW JERSEY (WABC) -- Some 350,000 commuters could soon be scrambling for other ways to reach their destinations if New Jersey Transit engineers walk off the job early Friday.

NJ Transit - the nation's third largest transit system - operates buses and rail in the state, providing nearly 1 million weekday trips, including into New York City. If the walkout occurs, all NJ Transit commuter trains will stop running.

Wages and working conditions have been the main sticking points of the negotiations between the agency and the Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers and Trainmen. The union claims its members earn an average salary of $113,000 a year and says an agreement could be reached if agency CEO Kris Kolluri agrees to an average yearly salary of $170,000.

NJ Transit leadership, though, disputes the union's data, saying the engineers have average total earnings of $135,000 annually, with the highest earners exceeding $200,000.

Service to Shakira's concerts at MetLife Stadium on Thursday and Friday have already been canceled ahead of the potential rail stoppage.

If the walkout does happen, it would be the state's first transit strike in more than 40 years.

Commuter options if there is a strike:

The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey announced the following guidance in the event of a suspension of NJ Transit rail service.

Midtown Bus Terminal

NJ TRANSIT has provided a rail service disruption plan that includes supplemental bus service to the Midtown Bus Terminal.

Some private commuter carriers are planning to add or modify service to accommodate additional passengers.

As a precaution, some carriers will be moving temporarily to provide space for additional NJ TRANSIT bus arrivals and departures. Passengers should review bus departure gates carefully.

Beginning Monday, May 12, all Trailways departures will depart out of gates 64-68 on the lower level of the north wing.

The Lincoln Tunnel's Exclusive Bus Lane, currently in effect weekdays beginning at 6 a.m., will have expanded hours if needed.

Expect crowded conditions during peak hours in the bus terminal as NJ TRANSIT has limited capacity to accommodate displaced rail passengers by bus. Passengers should allow extra travel time.

The Port Authority will be providing additional staff to assist with passenger navigation and crowd management.

PATH Commuter Rail

On weekdays, PATH service will operate on a normal schedule. As always, PATH will monitor stations and add service as necessary to address any unsafe crowding conditions. During peak hours customers could experience temporary crowding conditions. Those who do not need to ride during peak hours are urged to avoid the system during that time.

Additional PATH staff will be available to assist with passenger navigation and crowd management.

NY Waterway

NY Waterway -- which operates the largest ferry fleet between New Jersey and New York - is making preparations to increase service for New Jersey rail commuters, including deploying additional ferry boats and crew as needed, in the event of a rail service disruption.

Existing mass transit to/from Newark Liberty International Airport:

In the event of a suspension of NJ TRANSIT rail service, NJ TRANSIT trains will not serve the Newark Liberty International Airport rail station.

Select Amtrak trains will continue to serve the station. Passengers will need an Amtrak ticket to board an Amtrak train. AirTrain Newark will continue operating to/from the Airport Train Station for Amtrak passengers.

Travelers are urged to make use of bus lines serving Newark Liberty International Airport. Those include NJ TRANSIT buses GO 28 (Bloomfield-Newark), 37 (Maplewood-Irvington-Newark), 62 (Newark-Elizabeth), 67 (Ocean-Monmouth-Middlesex-Newark), and Coach USA express service to/from Manhattan.

Drivers should allow additional travel time and expect crowded conditions on airport roadways.

New travel option provided by the Port Authority between Newark-Penn Station and Newark Liberty International Airport:

UPDATE: Beginning May 16, the Port Authority will operate free, direct shuttle bus service between Newark-Penn Station and AirTrain Newark's P4 station every 20 minutes. The free shuttle buses will not operate between 2 a.m. and 5 a.m., traditionally when NJ TRANSIT does not operate rail service. Travelers should allow additional travel time and expect crowded conditions on buses and at stations

Additional Port Authority staff will be available to assist with passenger navigation and crowd management at Newark-Penn Station and the airport.

Getting to Newark Airport from Newark-Penn Station:

UPDATE: At Newark-Penn Station, passengers should follow signs and staff direction to the pickup/drop-off point at Raymond Plaza West. The shuttle bus will travel directly to AirTrain Newark's P4 station. There, travelers can board AirTrain Newark to access all airport terminals.

Getting from Newark Airport to Newark-Penn Station:

Take AirTrain Newark to the P4 Station. There, travelers should proceed to the ground level and follow the direction of Port Authority staff to the shuttle bus pickup/drop-off point. The shuttle bus will travel directly to Newark-Penn Station.

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* Follow us on YouTube

* More local news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.