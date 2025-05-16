Staten Island Ferry, NY Waterway locations and schedules amid NJ Transit rail strike

Staten Island Ferry and NY Waterway are options for commuters impacted by the NJ Transit rail strike

NEW YORK (WABC) -- New Jersey Transit train engineers have gone on strike in a dispute over wages, impacting some 350,000 commuters who rely on trains across the state.

Staten Island Ferry and NY Waterway are options for commuters impacted by the NJ Transit rail strike.

Passengers can catch the Staten Island Ferry at two locations: at the St. George Terminal located at 1 Bay Street on Staten Island, and at the Whitehall Terminal located at 4 South Street in Manhattan.

Ferry service is free to the public and the trip between the two terminals is about 25 minutes. You can check regular ferry times on the NYC DOT website.

NY Waterway, which operates the largest ferry fleet between New Jersey and New York, planned to increase service for New Jersey rail commuters, including deploying additional ferry boats and crew as needed, in the event of a rail service disruption.

The privately-owned ferry service provides travel to both Midtown Manhattan and Downtown Manhattan from nine New Jersey terminals located in Edgewater, Weehawken, Hoboken, Jersey City and South and South Amboy. You can check route and schedule information on the NY Waterway website.

You can check the latest information of transit service disruptions from the strike https://www.njtransit.com/railstoppage.

NJ Transit encourages customers to familiarize themselves with their Alternate, Back-up and Contingency plans at www.njtransit.com/abc.

For more information on other transit services impacted, check out: NJ Transit strike: Commuter options to know

