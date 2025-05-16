Park & Ride bus service locations and schedules amid NJ Transit strike

Park & Ride service will operate on a first come, first served basis during the NJ Transit strike beginning on Monday, May 19
NEW YORK (WABC) -- New Jersey Transit train engineers have gone on strike in a dispute over wages, impacting some 350,000 commuters who rely on trains across the state.
Here's what we know about the supplemental, regional Park & Ride bus service being offered to commuters starting on Monday, May 19:
NOTE: Customers will need the appropriate tickets for the alternate service options unless NJ TRANSIT declares cross-honoring is in effect for the specific mode of alternate service.
Park & Ride service will operate on a first come, first served basis beginning on Monday, May 19, from four key regional Park & Ride lots, weekdays only, during AM peak period inbound and PM peak period outbound:
1) Secaucus Junction to Port Authority Bus Terminal, New York
2) PNC Bank Arts Center, Holmdel to Port Authority Bus Terminal, New York (Operated by Academy Bus) Customers should visit academybus.com for ticket purchase information Note: NJ TRANSIT tickets, including Monthly Passes, will not be accepted on Academy buses.
3) Hamilton Rail Station to Newark Penn Station PATH
4) Woodbridge Center Mall to Harrison PATH Station
No midday, late-night, weekend or reverse commute service will operate on these Park & Ride routes.
Important to note: NJ Transit will not offer cross-honor tickets at these park and ride locations.
For example, a round-trip ticket from the PNC Arts Center to New York City will cost $48.
The Park & Ride locations were selected based on their size/parking capacity, access to regional highways, and geographical distribution.
You can check operation times, maps, and fares for the regional Park & Ride service at www.njtransit.com/railstoppage.
NJ Transit also encourages customers to familiarize themselves with their Alternate, Back-up and Contingency plans available at njtransit.com/abc.
