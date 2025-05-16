Park & Ride bus service locations and schedules amid NJ Transit strike

Park & Ride service will operate on a first come, first served basis during the NJ Transit strike beginning on Monday, May 19

NEW YORK (WABC) -- New Jersey Transit train engineers have gone on strike in a dispute over wages, impacting some 350,000 commuters who rely on trains across the state.

Here's what we know about the supplemental, regional Park & Ride bus service being offered to commuters starting on Monday, May 19:

NOTE: Customers will need the appropriate tickets for the alternate service options unless NJ TRANSIT declares cross-honoring is in effect for the specific mode of alternate service.

Midtown Bus Terminal

Park & Ride service will operate on a first come, first served basis beginning on Monday, May 19, from four key regional Park & Ride lots, weekdays only, during AM peak period inbound and PM peak period outbound:

1) Secaucus Junction to Port Authority Bus Terminal, New York

2) PNC Bank Arts Center, Holmdel to Port Authority Bus Terminal, New York (Operated by Academy Bus) Customers should visit academybus.com for ticket purchase information Note: NJ TRANSIT tickets, including Monthly Passes, will not be accepted on Academy buses.

3) Hamilton Rail Station to Newark Penn Station PATH

4) Woodbridge Center Mall to Harrison PATH Station

No midday, late-night, weekend or reverse commute service will operate on these Park & Ride routes.

Important to note: NJ Transit will not offer cross-honor tickets at these park and ride locations.

For example, a round-trip ticket from the PNC Arts Center to New York City will cost $48.

The Park & Ride locations were selected based on their size/parking capacity, access to regional highways, and geographical distribution.

You can check operation times, maps, and fares for the regional Park & Ride service at www.njtransit.com/railstoppage.

NJ Transit also encourages customers to familiarize themselves with their Alternate, Back-up and Contingency plans available at njtransit.com/abc.

Meanwhile:

Some private commuter carriers are planning to add or modify service to accommodate additional passengers.

As a precaution, some carriers will be moving temporarily to provide space for additional NJ TRANSIT bus arrivals and departures. Passengers should review bus departure gates carefully.

Beginning Monday, May 12, all Trailways departures will depart out of gates 64-68 on the lower level of the north wing.

The Lincoln Tunnel's Exclusive Bus Lane, currently in effect weekdays beginning at 6 a.m., will have expanded hours if needed.

Expect crowded conditions during peak hours in the bus terminal as NJ TRANSIT has limited capacity to accommodate displaced rail passengers by bus. Passengers should allow extra travel time.

The Port Authority will be providing additional staff to assist with passenger navigation and crowd management.

For more information on other transit services impacted, check out: NJ Transit strike: Commuter options to know

