PATH train schedules, maps and other information

PATH are running normal scheduled service during the N Transit rail strike

NEW YORK (WABC) -- New Jersey Transit train engineers have gone on strike in a dispute over wages, impacting some 350,000 commuters who rely on trains across the state.

PATH will continue to operate normal scheduled service during the strike.

Here's what we know so far about service impacts to PATH trains:

On weekdays, PATH service will operate on a normal schedule.

As always, PATH will monitor stations and add service as necessary to address any unsafe crowding conditions.

During peak hours customers could experience temporary crowding conditions.

Those who do not need to ride during peak hours are urged to avoid the system during that time.

Additional PATH staff will be available to assist with passenger navigation and crowd management.

You can also check real-time train departures on the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey's website.

For more information on other transit services impacted, check out: NJ Transit strike: Commuter options to know

