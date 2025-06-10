Arrests at Trump Tower amid immigration crackdown; more protests expected in NYC

MANHATTAN, New York (WABC) -- Protests over the Trump administration's immigration crackdown are expected to continue in New York City on Tuesday afternoon.

Mayor Eric Adams on Monday warned that "violence and lawlessness" will not be tolerated in New York City.

Dozens of protesters were arrested in the city.

The Trump administration's actions have fueled heightened tensions and days of demonstrations in Los Angeles, where hundreds of protesters were blasted with tear gas and flash grenades when they blocked streets downtown, set fired and refused to disperse.

On Monday, 700 Marines in California were ordered to assist, and they're expected to arrive over the next 24 hours, a U.S. official confirmed.

Meanwhile, the impact on the west coast has shaken New York City, where roughly 40% of residents are from another country.

Mayor Adams warns "violence" will not be tolerated during demonstrations

Mayor Adams and NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch held a news conference inside Gracie Mansion on Monday afternoon, addressing the growing demonstrations across the U.S.

Adams says the safety of people in the city is his top priority. He says he will accept peaceful protests, but "we will not allow violence and lawlessness."

"The escalation of protests in Los Angeles over the last couple of days is unacceptable and would not be tolerated if attempted in our city," Adams said.

Tisch says she was on the phone all weekend with federal officials, and told them "at the New York City Police Department, we know how to police protests in a manner that maintains public safety and upholds the law."

She says a plan is in place to use the full resources of the NYPD if needed.

Dozens arrested in Trump Tower protest as separate demonstration take place in NYC

The mayor's warning came as protestors in New York gathered to speak out against Trump's travel ban and mass deportation campaign.

"This is not the America and the United States that we know, this is supposed to be a nation of the rule of law, and this administration continues to trample on the U.S. constitution," one protester in Foley Square reacted.

At Trump Tower in Midtown, 24 protesters were arrested after they entered the lobby.

Other NYC Protests

Meanwhile, Monday afternoon at City Hall, major labor unions held an emergency rally to demand the release of detained SEIU California President David Huerta.

CeFaan Kim reports from Manhattan with more on demonstrations protesting the Trump administration's actions on immigration.

"This is an abuse of power and tarnishes our democracy," another protester said. "We demand David Huerta's release and all the other individuals caught up in this cruel, militaristic ICE raids happening across the country."

"People who killed a Capitol police officer and who charged at this government were pardoned, and this administration has the nerve to call people who are standing up for human rights and dignity of people who are being unjustly targeted insurrectionists?" another protester said. "We are in the Upside Down."

Rep. Adriano Espaillat, Chair of the Congressional Hispanic Caucus, called Pres. Trump's activation of the California National Guard a "knee jerk... probably premeditated reaction." He added that he is deeply concerned that Trump is "itching to escalate this further - rather than to resolve it."

Seven protesters were arrested outside 26 federal plaza at around 6:15 p.m. Monday. Some 200 protesters participated in an "ICE of of NYC" protest.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More Manhattan news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.