TV legend Art Moore retires after 53 remarkable years with ABC

NEW YORK (WABC) -- 'Live with Kelly and Mark' celebrated the incredible career of Art Moore, who is retiring after more than a half-century in television.

Art has been the vice president of programming at WABC-TV in New York and the morning show's executive in charge of production for the last 36 years and part of the ABC family for 53 years.

Hosts Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos gave Art flowers and other gifts during his departing show while the audience celebrated him with a standing ovation.

He began working on 'Live!' in its second season and made frequent appearances on the show, including the Halloween episodes.

Some of those appearances were celebrated during show on Friday (9/20).

A look back at Art Moore's many appearances on 'Live' over the years

Art began his career at WKBW-TV in Buffalo, New York when ABC was known as Capital Cities/ABC.

He then worked as the director of programming at WPVI in Philadelphia for many years before joining WABC in 1989 as head of programming.

In that role, he played a role in countless series and specials that helped shape WABC's identity and the station's enduring relationship with viewers.

Earlier in the week, employees of 'Live' and WABC-TV gathered along with colleagues from over the years for a retirement party to celebrate his career.

Art has been a part of the ABC family for 53 years. He joined us here at WABC in 1989.

Art is a multi-Emmy award winner and has been in charge of production for some of the most successful and prolific series in syndication history, including "Road to Gold," an Academy Award preview show that ran for 20 years, and, of course, most notably, the #1 entertainment talk show on television, "Live with Kelly and Mark."

'Live with Kelly and Mark' airs weekdays at 9 a.m. on ABC 7.

