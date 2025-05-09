Augustinian friars in the Bronx react to selection of 'Brother Bob' as pope

UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS (WABC) -- Friars from the Bronx who have known and worked with Pope Leo XIV for more than two decades say this is the greatest moment of their lives.

Long before Pope Leo XIV was elevated to pontiff, and even long before he was bishop, he was a priest and a friar.

His fellow friars who reside in the Bronx at St. Nicholas of Tolentine say they never expected to see one of their own hold the highest position in the Catholic church.

When Pope Leo emerged, he was shrouded in mystery.

Many Catholics were eager to learn more about the new leader of the church, but for Father Luis Vera at St. Nicholas of Tolentine in the Bronx, it was like seeing an old friend.

"When I heard his name, I was shocked. And when he came out to the balcony, it was like seeing your brother, your relative," Father Vera said.

Father Vera has known Pope Leo for 25 years.

Both friars, Pope Leo, formerly Father Robert Prevost, served as the head of the Augustinian order.

"We sat together at the same table. He has a great sense of humor. He loves friendship and unity among the brothers, he is one of us," Father Vera said.

Some of Pope Leo's first words appealed directly to his roots.

"We walk together, we journey together, I think that will be the message he'll give to all of us," Father Vera said.

A picture of the first-born American pope was placed with pride in St. Joseph's Seminary in Yonkers.

"To understand American culture and the American situation and American Catholicism and stuff like that. it's really amazing to have a pope I can look to and he understands where I'm coming from," Seminarian Salvatore Somma said.

Vocations to the priesthood have steadily declined in the U.S. from nearly 60,000 in 1965 to just 33,589 in 2024.

But Father Veras says that could change.

"It might wake men up to think about something they haven't even been thinking about because now suddenly you encounter it," Veras said.

