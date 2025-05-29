Autopsy reveals Queens infant did not die from dog bite as officials initially thought

LONG ISLAND CITY, Queens (WABC) -- An autopsy revealed on Wednesday that a one-month-old baby from Queens was not mauled to death by the family dog.

While the autopsy ruled out the dog bite, the medical examiner did not immediately determine the cause of death.

The autopsy revealed the injuries inflicted by the dog happened after the infant's death.

The newborn was found inside her family home at the Queensbridge Houses in Long Island City with the family's German shepherd just after 6:30 a.m., officials said.

The girl's mother told detectives the baby was sleeping between family members when the dog climbed into the bed and bit the girl's face.

Neighbors say the baby's mother was visiting her mom at the apartment and wasn't home at the time of the incident.

They also said two big dogs, including a pit bull, were inside the apartment. Neighbors say they have made numerous complaints against the residents and say untrained dogs are a growing safety concern in a community filled with children.

