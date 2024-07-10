'Bachelor in Paradise' to return for season 10 on ABC

'Bachelor in Paradise' is coming back for a 10th season, debuting sometime in 2025.

Bachelor Nation, rejoice!

"Bachelor In Paradise" has been renewed for season 10. The exact premiere date has not yet been released, but it'll debut sometime in 2025.

Currently in Bachelor Nation, Jenn's season of "The Bachelorette" premiered this past Monday and will air through the summer.

And "The Golden Bachelorette" is currently in production, with Joan Vassos beginning her journey to find love. "The Golden Bachelorette" will premiere September 18.

As for "Bachelor in Paradise," we've got lots of questions. Will Jesse Palmer return as host? Will Wells Adams return as bartender? Who will head to the beach? Those answers have yet to be revealed.

When On The Red Carpet spoke with Palmer at the beginning of last year's "Paradise," he talked about the allure of the show.

"This is an environment that can bring a lot of happiness to people that are here for the right reasons, that are here looking for love. And when they find that that's the best part of this for me," Palmer said.

"Bachelor Nation is truly a force, and it's what makes this franchise so unique and so special. There's not another show that has a following and a fan base as passionate as invested as we have here."

In the meantime, watch Jenn's season of "The Bachelorette" Mondays on ABC, and streaming the next day on Hulu. We'll be recapping it, and keeping up with all the Bachelor Nation news on Playing the Field: A Bachelor podcast.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of this ABC station.