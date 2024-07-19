Expert tips to save money on back-to-school shopping

It's only July, but it's already time to start planning to buy school supplies and clothes!

Back-to-school shopping can be expensive, especially if you have more than one child. Experts say the first thing to do before you shop is to take inventory.

"Your child may have a perfectly fine backpack that just needs to be run through the wash," Trae Bodge said. "They may have school supplies in that backpack that have not been used or in good condition to use again."

Bodge, a smart shopping expert at TrueTrae.com, says that applies to clothing also.

"Have them try on all their clothes and then make your list from there, because it doesn't make sense to go out and buy a bunch of things that you don't need," Bodge said.

Bodge also says buying clothes second-hand can save money.

"I would go to the local Goodwill or Salvation Army consignment stores in your town, see what they have there and then get what you need beyond that," she said.

Many states have tax-free days when you can buy school supplies without paying state sales taxes.

"So, what you can do is Google 'tax-free weekend' and it'll pop up in your state," Bodge said. "It might be just two days. It might be a whole week-long. And the rules change from state to state. So, it's always good to double check."

In New Jersey, those days are August 18-24, and applies to school and art supplies, instruction materials and computers worth $2,999.99 or less.

In Connecticut, it applies to clothing and footwear less than $100.

Bodge likes the idea of giving kids a gift card so they can buy their own school supplies and clothes and learn about spending and budgeting.

"Set them loose in the mall and let them do their own shopping," she said. "And they will shop so wisely, they will look for sales. They won't buy more than they need. So, let your kids have their own spending money. You will be so happy you did that."

Another tip: experts say even if you don't have any school children to buy for, back-to-school shopping is a great time to save on supplies for your home, especially if you have a home office.

