Volunteers from New York Cares spruce up NYC public school ahead of students' arrival in the fall

UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- New York Cares, the largest volunteer network in the city, brought together dozens of volunteers Friday to spruce up a New York City public school.

They gathered on the Upper West Side at PS 145, The Bloomingdale School, to prepare the facility for the upcoming school year.

Volunteers cleaned classrooms, walkways and storage areas - and they painted interior walls and the building's exterior!

New York Cares recently launched its fifth annual Stand with Students campaign, an initiative supporting New York City public schools and students.

To find out how to volunteer with the organization, visit www.newyorkcares.org.

----------

